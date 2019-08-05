Pavan Wadeyar gets back to full-fledged romance with 'Raymo'

A Sharadhaa By

Pavan Wadeyar has a penchant for romantic subjects, one of the best examples being the director’s Googly. With Raymo, which he starts shooting on Monday, the director yet again gets back to a full-fledged love story. “Romance is well established even in my commercial films—be it Natasaarvabhowma, Rana Vikrama or Jessie — and the love episodes have been appreciated by the audience.

People who meet me often connect me with Googly, and I have been told that I should return with a romantic subject. So here I am to fulfil their wish,” says Pavan. In Raymo, he has cast Ishan as the lead actor, who will be seen carrying a new and stylish look. Playing the female lead with the Rogue hero will be Ashika Ranganath, who will be joining the sets on Monday.

“I had met Ishan during SIIMA Awards in Dubai, and as we struck a conversation, I felt that one of the subjects penned by me suits him. On the other hand, even he was keen that I direct a film for him, and finally everything fell in place,” says Pavan, adding, “To begin with, I wanted to do an action-romantic drama with Ishan. But I wanted to go by today’s youth, and accordingly, re-worked the story. It is a totally out-of-the-box romance, which will also go well with Gen X. The story was liked by Ishan as well as producer C R Manohar, who then decided to produce the film.”

According to Pavan, a romantic subject comes with a lot of variety. “Today, we have different flavours in coffee. Likewise, the essence of love can be told in many ways, and Raymo will not have your regular formula,” he says.

The film’s shoot, which begins in Bengaluru, will also take place in Hyderabad. The team will later will head to Singapore. The music of

Raymo will be scored by Arjun Janya, who is getting associated with Pavan Wadeyar for the first time.