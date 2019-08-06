Ninna Sanihake : It’s all about romance for Suraj Gowda and Dhanya Ramkumar

By Express News Service

Ninna Sanihake, starring Suraj Gowda, marks the acting debut of Dhanya Ramkumar. The first look

poster of the Suman Jadugar-directed movie was unveiled on Monday, as the team plans to go on the floor from August 19.

I want the excitement to overshadow pressure: Dhanya Ramkumar

Ahead of the shoot, Dhanya Ramkumar told City Express that although there is a lot of excitement, she is aware of the pressure that comes with any debut. “I want the excitement to overshadow the pressure,” says Dhanya, who is happy to have got a perfect team that has the right kind of motivation.

Growing up in the Rajkumar family, Dhanya watched a lot of films featuring her grandfather (Dr Rajkumar), as also her father, Ramkumar; her uncles, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and her cousin Vinay Rajkumar. “Earlier, I used to watch their films only to understand the subject. My observations about films are now on a different plane. I watch them very closely, as it will help me in my work,” she says.

Dhanya is beginning with a love story. “For a newcomer, the genre to start with does not matter, and whether it will be easy or hard doesn’t come into the picture because we haven’t done anything yet. With experience, I will be able to distinguish between different subjects, and will be in a better position to analyse the toughest roles to perform for an actor,” she says. Although she is not allowed to talk much about her role in Ninna Sanihake, Dhanya says the director has kept the subject close to reality.

Ninna Sanihake is realistic love story without exaggeration: Suraj Gowda

Ninna Sanihake, according to Suraj Gowda, will be a unique romance to be seen on the silver screen. “It is a commercial film, with 100 per cent reality,” says the actor, who has two shades in the film. “The subject makes you feel that you have been there and heard about someone going through it. Every single scene in the film will relate to some place and moments in everybody’s life. A realistic love story without any exaggerations, it will show how a couple of this generation faces difficulties and gets over it. “I am waiting to start off on the roller coaster ride,” he says.

Made under the banner of White and Grey Pictures, Ninna Sanihake is produced by Akshay Rajshekar and Ranganath Kudli. Raghu Dixit will be composing the music while Abhilash Kalathy will be cranking the camera.