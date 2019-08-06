Home Entertainment Kannada

Rainbow brings together Ajay Rao and Manvitha Kamath

The thriller, which carries the tag line  Colours of Crime, is made under G Cinemas and marks the directorial debut of S Rajavardhana.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:13 AM

Actor Ajay Rao

Actor Ajay Rao

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Guru Deshpande, who turned producer with Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman, is all set to start his  second venture, and the film’s muhurath has been scheduled for August 9. The Ajay Rao-starrer is titled  Rainbow, and carries the tag line - Colours of Crime. The thriller marks the directorial debut of S  Rajavardhan, and the makers are happy to have come up with an apt title and a tag line that suits the  subject. Rajavardhana, who has been associated with Guru Deshpande in his projects, is currently working as a co-director in Gentleman.

Rainbow is being made under the banner of G Cinemas. and the team has finalised the leading lady as  Manvitha Kamath. This will be her first association with actor Ajay Rao, and Guru Deshpande’s  production. The RJ turned-actor, who started with Suri’s Kendasampige, was lauded for her role in the  Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru.

She is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Relax  Sathya, followed with Daari Tappida Maga — which marks the debut of Dheeren Rajkumar — and  Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s film India v/s England, which is now in the post-production stages.  Manvitha is also working on the Kannada-Marathi bilingual, Rajasthan Diaries, which has wrapped up shoot.  

Ajay has also signed two other projects. While one with Ayogya director TR Chandrasekhar is  being directed by Thimme Gowda, the second film is Krishna Talkies, produced by Govindaraju, for which  the actor is teaming up with director Vijayanand.

While Rainbow will launch a fresh pair, viewers are now eager to know more about the characters that Rajavardhan has sketched for Ajay and Manvitha in the thriller.

TAGS
Guru Deshpande Rainbow Colours of Crime S  Rajavardhan G Cinemas Manvitha Kamath Ajay Rao

