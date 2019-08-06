Rainbow brings together Ajay Rao and Manvitha Kamath

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Guru Deshpande, who turned producer with Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman, is all set to start his second venture, and the film’s muhurath has been scheduled for August 9. The Ajay Rao-starrer is titled Rainbow, and carries the tag line - Colours of Crime. The thriller marks the directorial debut of S Rajavardhan, and the makers are happy to have come up with an apt title and a tag line that suits the subject. Rajavardhana, who has been associated with Guru Deshpande in his projects, is currently working as a co-director in Gentleman.

Rainbow is being made under the banner of G Cinemas. and the team has finalised the leading lady as Manvitha Kamath. This will be her first association with actor Ajay Rao, and Guru Deshpande’s production. The RJ turned-actor, who started with Suri’s Kendasampige, was lauded for her role in the Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru.

She is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Relax Sathya, followed with Daari Tappida Maga — which marks the debut of Dheeren Rajkumar — and Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s film India v/s England, which is now in the post-production stages. Manvitha is also working on the Kannada-Marathi bilingual, Rajasthan Diaries, which has wrapped up shoot.

Ajay has also signed two other projects. While one with Ayogya director TR Chandrasekhar is being directed by Thimme Gowda, the second film is Krishna Talkies, produced by Govindaraju, for which the actor is teaming up with director Vijayanand.

While Rainbow will launch a fresh pair, viewers are now eager to know more about the characters that Rajavardhan has sketched for Ajay and Manvitha in the thriller.