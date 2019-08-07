Home Entertainment Kannada

Rachita Ram in talks for 'Daali'

The makers, who are finalising the casting process, took audience feedback about Dhananjay and Rachita coming together for a film.

Published: 07th August 2019

Sandalwood actors Rachita Ram and Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Fresh pairs in films seem to be the order of the day, and next in line may be Dhananjay and Rachita Ram coming together for Prabhu Srinivas’ upcoming directorial, Daali. Rachita is said to have been approached to play the female lead opposite the Tagaru villain, who is teaming up with Yogesh Narayan, the producer of films — Modalasala and  Eradane Sala.

The makers, who are finalising the casting process, took audience feedback about Dhananjay and Rachita coming together for a film. Producer Yogesh, took to the social media, putting up a picture of the two actors, and even asked them if the two would make a good on-screen pair.

To his surprise, the post went viral, and he got positive feedback. This has led to speculations that the production house is looking to finalise on Rachita Ram.

“The team felt that Rachita fits the bill, and the role will show her in a different light. They have had a few rounds of discussions with the actor. She is said to have given a verbal consent and has agreed to listen to the storyline, before she gives a nod and signs on the dotted line,” a source told CE.

The makers had unveiled the first look of Daali in February, and the film is likely to go on the floor in September, after Dhananjay completes his prior commitments. The actor is currently working on various projects, including Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Yuvarathnaa, Pogaru and Salaga.

Dhananjay had earlier received praise for his role as Daali in Tagaru, which then became the title of the upcoming film. He will be featured as the hero as well as the villain in Prabhu Srinivas’ directorial. Rachita Ram, whose last film was I Love You, has completed the shooting for the Shivarajkumar-starrer Ayushman Bhava. She is currently shooting for Ramesh Aravind’s 100, and Prem’s  Raanna-starrer Ek Love Ya.

Daali Rachita Ram

