Vada Chennai-fame Saran Sakthi joins KGF Chapter 2

It is being speculated that the Sagaa actor might play the teenage version of Yash’s character.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Saran Shakthi, who shot to fame with his role in Vada Chennai, has been roped in for an important role in KGF chapter 2. It is being speculated that the Sagaa actor might play the teenage version of Yash’s character.

Notably, KGF Chapter 1 broke linguistic barriers of South Indian cinema and became a hit across all centres. The second part of KGF is also evolving into a pan-Indian film  with makers roping in actors from various industries. It was recently announced that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will play Adheera, the main antagonist.

The shooting of the film, produced by Vijay Kirangandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, is going on in full swing. Starring Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to hit the screens next summer.

