Kishore’s next is a bilingual made in Kannada and Tamil

By Express News Service

Actor Kishore will next star in a bilingual film, named Kadhavu in Tamil. The film, which is being made in Tamil and Kannada, is being produced by Kishore along with Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal-actor Anupama Kumar. Both Kishore and Anupama will act in the film as well.

Titled Kadha in Kannada, the rest of the cast and crew for the project is yet to be unveiled. Reports suggest that the film will be a tribute to legendary filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick.

In Tamil, Kishore was last seen in Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s House Owner. The actor garnered much appreciation for his performance as an ex-army man suffering from Alzheimer’s, who is stuck at home during the Chennai floods with his wife.