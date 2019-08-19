Sudeep feels lucky to work under Ravichandran’s direction

By Express News Service

"I feel lucky to be working under Ravichandran’s direction,” Pailwaan actor Sudeep said on the sets of Ravi Bopanna. The actor, who is making a guest appearance in the actor-director’s upcoming film, will be seen in the role of a lawyer in an episode that’s said to bring the climax of the film.

City Express has got a glimpse of the actor’s look in the role of a lawyer.

The actor says, “In fact, I have got the opportunity to work under Ravichandran before his children (Manoranjan and Vikram), and I feel blessed. He is a true inspiration to so many directors.”

The actor further added, “I wish to see the old Ravichandran back, and to do the kind of movies he has done before.”

Sudeep was also associated with Ravichandran’s previous directorial venture, Apoorva.

Ravichandran said Sudeep’s appearance in the climax will take Ravi Bopanna to another level. “It’s a pleasure for me to be directing an actor like him. He just gets into any character,” he said.

The team of the film will begin the shooting in Bengaluru, and will be off to Coorg for a long schedule.

The film, produced by Ajith, will feature Kavya Shetty as the female lead, along with Mohan, Lakshman, Jai Jagadish, Ravi Shankar Gowda and senior actor Ramakrishna in the cast.