Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep feels lucky to work under Ravichandran’s direction

Sudeep was also associated with Ravichandran’s previous directorial venture, Apoorva.  

Published: 19th August 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Express News Service

"I feel lucky to be working under Ravichandran’s direction,” Pailwaan actor Sudeep said on the sets of Ravi Bopanna. The actor, who is making a guest appearance in the actor-director’s upcoming film, will be seen in the role of a lawyer in an episode that’s said to bring the climax of the film.

City Express has got a glimpse of the actor’s look in the role of a lawyer.

The actor says, “In fact, I have got the opportunity to work under Ravichandran before his children (Manoranjan and Vikram), and I feel blessed. He is a true inspiration to so many directors.”

The actor further added, “I wish to see the old Ravichandran back, and to do the kind of movies he has done before.”

Sudeep was also associated with Ravichandran’s previous directorial venture, Apoorva.  

Ravichandran said Sudeep’s appearance in the climax will take Ravi Bopanna to another level. “It’s a pleasure for me to be directing an actor like him. He just gets into any character,” he said.

The team of the film will begin the shooting in Bengaluru, and will be off to Coorg for a long schedule.

The film, produced by Ajith, will feature Kavya Shetty as the female lead, along with Mohan, Lakshman, Jai Jagadish, Ravi Shankar Gowda and senior actor Ramakrishna in the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Bopanna Sudeep Ravichandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
Video
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp