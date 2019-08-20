Box office clash: Will it be 'Geetha' vs 'Bharaate' on September 27?

By Express News Service

Looks like September 27 will yet again see a clash of two of the most-anticipated Kannada films at the box office.

The Sriimurali-starrer Bharaate, directed by Chethan Kumar, and Geetha, starring Ganesh, which marks the directorial debut of Vijay Naagendra, are expected to arrive in the theatres on the same day.

While the team of Bharaate had announced the date a few weeks ago, the makers of Geetha are now said to have decided upon the same date. However, an official announcement will be made once the filmmakers get clearance from the censor board.

Both the films are unique in their own way and have been creating a buzz since they went on the floor. Bharaate brings a fresh combination of actor-director Srrimurali and Chethan Kumar.

Produced by Suprith, the action-packed family commercial entertainer features Sreeleela as the female lead, and consists of a huge cast including brothers Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma in one frame.

Geetha, which revives the title of Shankar Nag’s classic film of the 1980s, throw light on the Gokak agitation, which has been explored for the first time in Kannada cinema. Made under Golden Films in

association with producer Syed Salam, the romantic drama features three heroines — Prayaga Martin,

Parvathy Arun, and Shanvi Srivastava.