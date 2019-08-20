Darshan over the moon after senior actors watch 'Kurukshetra'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Kurukshetra, which was released on August 9, has been running to packed houses in over 400 theatres across Karnataka.

And Darshan’s happiness knew no bounds when senior actors like Saroja Devi, Jayanthi, and Umashree, among others, watched the mythology drama in 3D at a special screening organised on Sunday.

“For me, they are the best critics because they have lived these characters, and have been part of such epic films. I didn’t have words to express when a senior actor like Jayanthi came to watch the film on a wheelchair,” the Challenging Star said.

Darshan thanks producer Munirathna and all the viewers who have embraced this kind of a film for its success. “Only Munirathna had the guts to make such a film. While we all like to go with the flow, here is a producer who believed in going against the tide, instead of following the conventional route, and it worked,” he said, adding that the success becomes more special since this is the second film in his career.

“I did Sangoli Rayanna at a time when every film was made to be commercial. Now, in a scenario where we have different kind of genres, I have Kurukshetra,” he said.

The actor is also thankful to the audience for going to theatres and watching Kurukshetra, in spite of the flood in North Karnataka.

“The response we are getting for Kurukshetra, especially from people in North Karnataka, where they are watching the film despite the problems, only goes on to prove that come sunshine or rain, give the audience a good film, and everyone will turn up,” he said.