Will Prabhu Deva be a part of Gaalipata 2?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gaalipata 2, Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, recently generated a lot of hype, with the change in cast, and the entry of Ganesh and Diganth. Now, more buzz about this romantic drama is being created after the director and producer Mahesh Danannavar met choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva. The meeting took place in Mumbai, and City Express has got hold of the pictures that show the trio together.

This has led to speculations over the team’s plan to sign up the Prabhu Deva for Gaalipata 2. Prabhu Deva is currently directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which also features actor Sudeep. The filmmaker, who has his roots in Mysuru, and is well known in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry, has worked in one Kannada film — H20 — alongside Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, which was released in 2002.

Apart from Ganesh and Diganth, Gaalipata 2 also features Pawan Kumar and Anant Nag as part of the cast. The team is now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew including the heroine and technicians. The film is expected to go on the floor in September.