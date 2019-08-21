Home Entertainment Kannada

Will Prabhu Deva be a part of Gaalipata 2?

Speculations have been fuelled by the meeting of director Yogaraj Bhat and producer Mahesh Danannavar with the choreographer-actor-director in Mumbai.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Yogaraj Bhat, Prabhu Deva and Mahesh Danannavar

Yogaraj Bhat, Prabhu Deva and Mahesh Danannavar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Gaalipata 2, Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, recently generated a lot of hype, with the change in cast, and the entry of Ganesh and Diganth. Now, more buzz about this romantic drama is being created after the director and producer Mahesh Danannavar met choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva. The meeting took place in Mumbai, and City Express has got hold of the pictures that show the trio together.

This has led to speculations over the team’s plan to sign up the Prabhu Deva for Gaalipata 2. Prabhu Deva is currently directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which also features actor Sudeep. The filmmaker, who has his roots in Mysuru, and is well known in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry, has worked in one Kannada film — H20 — alongside Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, which was released in 2002.

Apart from Ganesh and Diganth, Gaalipata 2 also features Pawan Kumar and Anant Nag as part of the cast. The team is now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew including the heroine and technicians. The film is expected to go on the floor in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogaraj Bhat Gaalipata 2 Ganesh Diganth Prabhu Deva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Video
P Chidambaram being taken away in a car by CBI officials. (Photo| Arun Thakur/ EPS)
INX media case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI amid high drama in Delhi
Humane Express: Idli Paati - Chennai's own 80- year-old master chef
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp