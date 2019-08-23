Court rejects Shruti Hariharan’s application to dismiss defamation suit by Arjun Sarja

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Shruti Hariharan’s application seeking dismissal of the defamation suit filed by actor Arjun Sarja has been rejected by a city civil court on Thursday.

Sarja had filed a defamation suit against Hariharan, after she had accused him of molesting her on the sets of the movie Vismaya. The actress had levelled the allegation against Sarja in October 2018.

Hariharan’s counsel had moved an application in the 22nd Additional City Civil Court, submitting that the defamation suit was not maintainable, and thus, should be dismissed. However, the judge Suvarna K Mirji rejected Hariharan’s application.