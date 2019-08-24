Two Bharaate songs shot at seven locations in Switzerland

By Express News Service

Director Chethan Kumar has always made sure that his films have two songs shot in a foreign location. This, he feels, will add visual beauty and also showcase new locations. For his upcoming film Bharaate, starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela, the director has for the first time shot two songs in picturesque locations of Switzerland. Sharing a few pictures from the sets with City Express, he revealed that the two tracks — a peppy number and melody song choreographed by Harsha — were shot in six cities.

“We juggled between Interlaken, Bern, Thun, Sanin, Gstaad, and Fribourg. We also shot a few scenes at Grindewald mountain,” Chethan said, adding, “Shooting at foreign shores is always a different experience. In Switzerland, I could get to shoot in some of the best locations,” he said.

The film produced by Suprit, has released the title track of Bharaate, will be out with the next single -- Yo-Yo -- this weekend. The film consists of an ensemble cast, and has a special song appearance by Rachita Ram. The film’s release is planned for September 27. Bharaate is currently at the re-recording stage.