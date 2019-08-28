Aditi Prabhudeva joins Dilmaar

By Express News Service

Chandramouli M, the dialogue writer of KGF and Roberrt, turns director with Dilmaar. The bilingual film, made in Kannada and Telugu, features newcomer Raam and Aditi Prabhudeva.



The film’s shooting is currently going on, and Aditi is said to have join the sets from Tuesday.

Dilmaar features two female leads, and will have Telugu heroine Dimple Hayathi making her Kannada debut. The actor will be sharing screen space with Raam and Aditi in the film, which is said to have a subject that blends mass appeal with classy elements.



It is produced by Nagaraj Bhadravathi and co-produced by Mahesha K. Cinematography is by Girish R Gowda, and music is by Radhan of Arjun Reddy fame.