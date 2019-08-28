Sathish Ninasam-Vijayaprasad’s film titled Parimala Lodge 

By Express News Service

That Sathish Ninasam and director Vijayaprasad are joining hands for a project to be produced by Prasanna was earlier reported by City Express, and the news now stands confirmed.

The film is titled Parimala Lodge, and an official announcement will be made with a teaser launch, to be done by Darshan, on Wednesday. Said to be a romantic comedy, the film will feature Sathish Ninasam in the lead role and Suman Ranganath.

This will be her fourth film with director Vijayaprasad, after Sidlingu, Neer Dose and Totapuri. Also coming on board is Yogi, who was last seen in Komal-starrer Kempe Gowda 2.