'Pailwaan' to speak with action

With wrestling and boxing in the background, director S Krishna has made sure that Pailwaan, which stars Sudeep, will mesmerise the audience with many blow-by-blow action shots.

The 'Pailwaan' hero has immersed himself into all facets of a fighter’s life.

For this sports drama, director Krishna too has gone an extra mile to bring about commercial action with authenticity, while not straying away from Pailwaan’s characterisation and mannerism.

To help them achieve this, the makers had brought on board ace stunt choreographers - Ram-Lakshman brothers, Ravi Varma and Vijay.

This apart, international stunt co-ordinator Larnell Stovall also choreographed the boxing sequences.

The stunt director is known for breathtaking stunts in Hollywood films, including Captain America, The Hunger Games and Dragon Eyes, to name a few.

“A lot of detailing has gone in shooting the boxing sequences, which, alone took 38 days of the total schedule. Larnell had a pre-visualisation, a storyboard for the boxing sequences, which was recreated on the sets. Likewise a lot of homework has gone into every action sequence of Pailwaan, says Krishna, adding, “Vijay, who previously worked with us in Hebbuli has done the wrestling episode, for which he took 14 days, and so was the case with other action sequences created by Ram Lakshman brothers and Ravi Varma too.”

The three-films-old director is keen on highlighting his film with action. “The action grip in my first film, Gajakesari, starring Yash, was appreciated. For Hebbuli, we had designed in a stylish way. With Pailwaan, we have tried to go with mass fight sequences,” he says.

Krishna tells us that Pailwaan put Sudeep into many challenging situations. “The actor put himself through a lot of rigorous training like never before. He learnt boxing, wrestling, got injured and had sore shoulders.

We even got the shooting cancelled. With all his painstaking efforts, the Pailwaan made sure to speak action,” says the director.

The film has been made under RRR Motion Pictures and is now with the Censor board.

Pailwaan, which stars Akanksha Singh as the female lead and Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role, will get a worldwide release in five languages on September 12.