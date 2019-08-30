Here's why a Karnataka court halted 'KGF: Chapter 2' shooting

By Express News Service

The team, which gave one of the biggest hits of the year in South Indian cinema, 'KGF', starring Yash, has reunited for the film's sequel, 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is being shot in the huge sets constructed at the Cyanide Hills in the Kolar Gold Fields area.

Meanwhile, a resident of the KGF locality, named Srinivasa, had filed a case in the Kolar court that the sets are causing significant environmental damage to the area.

On hearing the case, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Kolar Gold Fields has now passed an interim order to stop the shooting, immediately.

However, Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of 'KGF 2' from Hombale films, says that the present schedule set at the Gold Fields is almost over, and the next schedule won't be happening at the same locality. "We will return to the Kolar Fields again only for the final schedule, and by then, this issue will be hopefully solved. So, we won't be shooting in the KGF area, for now, complying with the court's decision," he says.

'KGF: Chapter 2', directed by Prashanth Neel, is slated for release in 2021 and has Sanjay Dutt playing a powerful villain character called Adheera.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

