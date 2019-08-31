An office-like stucture worth Rs 1 crore gets created for Raymo

By Express News Service

Ishan

A glass-like structure in the heart of the Garden City is being constructed at a whopping budget of Rs 1 crore.

The makeshift office is being created for Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming directorial, Raymo, starring Ishan. The makers shared a few pictures with CE, and interestingly, the whole set-up is also related to the hero’s character, whose life is transparent.

Accordingly, the 360-degree space will have no curtains. A major chunk of the talkie portions will be shot at this posh structure.

The team members are currently shooting in Bengaluru, and will next head to Singapore.

A few portions will then be shot in Hyderabad. The shooting of Raymo is going on in full swing, and 25 per cent of the shoot has been completed, and is likely to see a December release.

Pavan Wadeyar, who is getting back to a full-fledged romance drama with Raymo, had in an earlier interview mentioned that it will cater to today’s youth, and is not going to be a regular love story. The film has Ishan undergoing an image makeover.

The film is produced by the actor’s brother, CR Monohar, will feature Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. The film also brings on board music director Arjun Janya, who is joining hands with Pavan Wadeyar for the first time.