Sudeep’s Pailwaan to be released across 3,000 plus theatres worldwide

One of the most awaited films of the year, has cleared the censors with U/A certificate, and is all set to get a simultaneously release in five languages on September 12.

Sudeep in Pailwaan

By Express News Service

The sports drama, directed by S Krishna, will open in 3000 plus theatres worldwide, with the Hindi version alone occupying nearly 1500 - 2000 screens across the globe.

The film, which marks the Kannada debut of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has created a lot of hype not only in Karnataka, but also outside the state.

While Zee Studios is releasing the Hindi version of Pehlwaan, Karthik Gowda (under his KRG Studios banner) Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Y Not Studios (the producers of films like Vikram Vedha) and Pallavi Productions, will be distributing the film in Karnataka, Andhra Tamil Nadu (titled Bailwaan), and Kerala, respectively.

In addition, AP International Films will be releasing the film in all languages outside India, except the USA, where Prime Media will take care of the distribution, thereby making it one of the biggest releases in Sudeep’s career.

The film, bankrolled by Swapna Krishna under RRR Motion Pictures banner, has Akanksha Singh making her debut as the female lead. Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Sharath Lohitashva play supporting roles in the film, which has cinematography by Karunakara and music by Arjun Janya.

