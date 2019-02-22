Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I wish every director approaching me would bring out the best in me’

A professional singer, actor and dancer, Shruti Prakash is a multi-talented personality, who is juggling between three real-life roles.

By Express News Service

A professional singer, actor and dancer, Shruti Prakash is a multi-talented personality, who is juggling between three real-life roles. The first lyrical song from her Kannada debut Londonalli Lambodara was out on Friday, and she can’t wait for the release of the particular track which she has sung.  “There are five songs, and I have been given singing credit for one track in the album,” she says. 

Singing, acting and dancing, she says, go hand in hand. “Ever since I was a kid, one must-carry accessory was the walkman. Whenever I used to travel by train, bus flight, I would listen to the songs.

I used to picturise myself in the scenes. So, the acting bug had caught on quite young. I finally got a chance to face the camera with a show on Channel V,” recalls Shruti, adding that she has had the opportunity to sing in every film  in which she has acted. 

While she is all out to perform in the dance reality show - Thakadimitha, Shruti has lined up back-to-back films for herself. While she has completed shoot for Rangamandira, the actor’s next will be Fida, which will start rolling soon. “I have also signed on another film.

Titled Gully, it’s on gully cricket. The project, helmed by Prashant Ranganath, will go on floors sometime in April,” she says.Shruti wants filmmakers to bring out the best in her. “I wish every director approaching me would bring out my talents,” she says.  

