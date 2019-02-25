Massive sets to be made for 'KGF Chapter 2'

By Express News Service

Even as KGF Chapter 1 is still creating a buzz, Prashanth Neel is getting ready to shoot Chapter 2. The director of the film that brought Kolar to the fore, is currently writing the dialogues for the film and is also finalising the locations. Interestingly, for Part 2, the makers are planning to come up with massive sets and designs, which are being sketched by the team, along with the art department.

Meanwhile, director, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar visited Kolar last Saturday, and are said to have finalised the place where crucial scenes will be shot. The set work at Kolar will start by March end, and the crew plans to start shoot from April end. Meanwhile, Yash, who has risen to fame as Rocky Bhai, is also prepping for his character.

Along with Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, Chapter 2 will also see an ensemble cast. Made under Hombale Films, the film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.