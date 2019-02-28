Darshan Mania back with 'Yajamana'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For Darshan, waiting for inspiration is not an option. He chooses instead to get halfway to meet it. After almost 18 months, his fans have been rewarded for their patience as Yajamana will hit the screens this week.

Going by the craze following the gap between this movie and his last, fans are just not able to get enough of the film’s posters, teasers, trailers and songs. As the buzz has reached its peak, this film is also making enough noise because of Darshan’s friend and music composer, V Harikrishna, with whom he has associated for 25 films, making his directorial debut.

Speaking about the film, Darshan says that Yajamana is about people.

“A person, who is capable of taking responsibility, a person who has answers to all issues and who can reach out to people, he is known as Yajamana. The audience will get to know more about this person once they watch the film,” he says and adds that being a commercial film, the makers have stitched all elements with an exemplary flow.

For the superstar, it always becomes a challenge, to come out with a strong message given through the film, which is a blend of action, love, songs, and punch lines.

“I think this is where theatre personality, producer and art film director, B Suresha played a vital role, as he guided V Harikrishna with the story, to make a perfect entertainer, ” Darshan says adding, “Yajamana is a team effort including Hariskrishna, Shaylaja Nag, Suresha, art director, Shashidhar Adapa, cinematographer Shreesha Kuduvalli, stunt choreographer Vinod and a couple of artistes.”

Without spilling too much of the film’s storyline, Darshan in one line says, “Today, everything and anything, that connects between a village and a city has turned logical.”

The actor citing his own example as a farmer , says, “I supply milk to dairy outlets at Rs 25, and in turn it is sold to the consumer at Rs 40. So what happens to the Rs15. This is just my own example to highlight. However, the main message in Yajamana is more global and universal,” he says.

Unlike Darshan’s previous films, which are dubbed and released in Hindi and later in other languages, this time, the makers are releasing the Kannada version itself all over India and outside, which is of course a good sign, saysDarshan.

“We have the audience, who love to watch the film in the original language. It is just that we have to ensure the film reaches them. Even Kannada language is doing well in other states, and it will only grow bigger,” he mentions.

The actor also reveals that he had a completely new experience interacting with the producer, Shyalaja Nag. “She didn’t treat me just as a hero, who wanted me just during shooting, dubbing and promotions. As a producer, she was a good team leader and appraised me of everything about the film, and kept us updated, which in a way helps an actor to analyse the film in a better way. It’s indeed interesting and good to know the in and out of Yajamana through her,” says Darshan, who signed off with a signature statement.

“Hit or flop is something that cannot be analysed, but definitely a lot of hard work has gone into making this film and I look forward to how the audience will view this family and mass entertainer.”

Darshan on his son, Vineesh and his interest in cinema

Darshan’s son, Vineesh is following in his father’s footsteps into cinema and has made a cameo appearance in Yajamana. The Challenging star is sure that his son will make it to the silver screen, and said that he too is showing a lot of interest in cinema.

“My son is also an animal lover. He might not be aware as to how many cars I own, but is aware of the varied number of animals and birds that are reared in the farmhouse and knows a lot about them,” the proud father says.