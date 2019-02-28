Home Entertainment Kannada

Ram Gopal Varma and producer Bhaskar Rashi to join hands for a horror flick

The latter was a bilingual project and the was made under Rashi Combines.

Ramgopal Varma

By Express News Service

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and producer Bhaskar Rashi will be joining hands for another project after Bhairava Geetha.

The filmmaker, who has helmed projects across mutliple genres is also best known for his horror thrillers and the producer is keen that RGV himself should direct this film, and has been doing rounds of talks with the director.

If everything goes as per plan, the production house plans to launch the project in a couple of months. As for the actors, and technicians, they will be confirmed once the producer and director confirm their association and follow with the script, which will be in three languages.

