Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada version of Rangasthalam to release on July 12

The film, that was released on March 30, 2018, also stars Samantha Akkineni. The Sukumar-directed movie will be distributed by producer Jack Manju and team.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rangasthalam

A still from the film, Rangasthalam.

By Express News Service

The dubbed version in Kannada of the hit Telugu film, Rangasthalam, is scheduled to be out in theatres on July 12.

While a few of Ajith’s Tamil films have been dubbed and released in Karnataka, this will be the first time a film starring Ram Charan will get its Kannada version.

The film, that was released on March 30, 2018, also stars Samantha Akkineni. The Sukumar-directed movie will be distributed by producer Jack Manju and team.

The distributors are looking to release it in at least 150 theatres across Karnataka and is currently finalising the list. Produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, it is a period action drama with music scored by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangasthalam Ajith Ram Charan Samantha Akkineni Kannada film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
Video
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp