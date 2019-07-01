Kannada version of Rangasthalam to release on July 12

By Express News Service

The dubbed version in Kannada of the hit Telugu film, Rangasthalam, is scheduled to be out in theatres on July 12.

While a few of Ajith’s Tamil films have been dubbed and released in Karnataka, this will be the first time a film starring Ram Charan will get its Kannada version.

The film, that was released on March 30, 2018, also stars Samantha Akkineni. The Sukumar-directed movie will be distributed by producer Jack Manju and team.

The distributors are looking to release it in at least 150 theatres across Karnataka and is currently finalising the list. Produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, it is a period action drama with music scored by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.