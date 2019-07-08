Director Ravikiran Vikas turns hero with Kaanadante Maayavadanu

By Express News Service

Ravi Kiran Vikas, who helmed Duniya Vijaya’s Jayammana Maga, will test the waters with his acting skills in Kaanadante Maayavadanu. “I have done character roles in films like Nandi, Jackie and Kaddipudi, but this will be my first outing in a lead role,” says Vikas, who has Sindhu Loknath paired opposite him in the movie.

Said to be a romantic drama, the subject deals with a ghost. The film’s trailer was unveiled by Yogaraj Bhat at an event held last week, and the makers are looking for an August or September release. Kaanadante Maayavadanu has Gummineni Vijay making his debut as the music director while Sugnan is the cinematographer.