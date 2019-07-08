Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming directorial is titled Rudraprayag

The director, without giving hints about the story and the characters, builds curiosity around the film with its poster, which has reference to Belagavi and Rudraprayag.

'Rudraprayag' poster

'Rudraprayag' poster

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty is collaborating with Jayanna Films for his next directorial, and an official announcement has been made by the team, unveiling an interesting title and a poster. The director of Kirik Party and Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale is coming up with a thriller, which he has titled Rudraprayag. Without giving much hints about the storyline or characters, he builds curiosity with the film’s poster, which gives importance to Belagavi and Rudraprayag. “Prayag means Sangama in Hindi, and the subject will have relevance to Rudraprayag, which is established if you turn the poster upside down.

This is a point of confluence of two rivers - Alaknanda and Mandakini - and they are of different characters. While one is completely calm, the other river is very vibrant. It then forms the river Ganga. That’s the speciality of this place,” says Rishab, adding, “The other part of the poster refers to Belgaum, with the Indian flag, the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, and the lake. These two places play an important part in my film.” According to Rishab, the inclusion of Cheetah in the Rudraprayag will be a surprise for the audience, who will have to wait for the film to be out in theatres. 

The director, who is planning to start the project in November, has already fixed the release month and wants it to come out in summer of 2020. This is Rishab’s first attempt at this kind of a genre. “Here the content becomes the hero,” he says, pointing out that unlike his previous films, this genre will not allow him to talk much about the storyline. “I am currently working on the dialogues, and we should start the shooting in November. Before that, I will finalise the actors and technicians, and make the announcements as and when they come on board,” says Rishab, adding, “With two leads, we will have 7-8 actors playing the major characters in Rudraprayag.”

