Tanya Hope to play scientist in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja

Tanya, who got popular as Bassani girl in Yajamana, is currently shooting for Khaki, in which she is paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Tanya Hope

By Express News Service

Tanya Hope, who is currently working in the Kannada film, Khakhi, is excited to bag a biggie in Tollywood.

The actor will be paired opposite Ravi Teja in the film Disco Raja, directed by Anand V I. “I am back to the Telugu industry, and happy to work in a film starring Ravi Teja,” says Tanya.

Though she could not reveal much about her character, Tanya disclosed that is playing a scientist in the film.

The actor had initially accepted a film with Sundeep Kishan, which was supposed to be a remake of Indru Netru Nalai. However, it is said that the project is not taking off, and Disco Raja will be her fourth outing in Telugu after Nenu Sailaja, Appatlo Okadundevadu and Patel Sir.

The film is produced by Ram Talluri, with music by SS Thaman.

The actor will be flying to Hyderabad on Tuesday to join the sets of Disco Raja, in which she will be sharing screen space with two other heroines - Payal Rajput, and yet another Kannada heroine, Nabha Natesth.

On the Sandalwood front, Tanya, who got popular as Bassani girl in Yajamana, is currently shooting for Khaki, in which she is paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Her third project, after her last outing, Amar, that marked the debut of actor Abhishek,  is produced by Tarun Shivappa.

