Yaanaa to get Malayalam version

Yaanaa directed by Vijayalakshmi Singh and starring her three daughters, Vainidhi, Vaisiri and Vaibhavi. will be released in Kannada on July 12 and in Malayalam on July 19.

A still from Yaanaa

By Express News Service

The pre-release buzz around Yaanaaa has caught Vijayalakshmi Singh by surprise.

Thanks to social media, the trailer of the film has reached Mollywood, and the fraternity has shown interest in releasing the dubbed version in the state later this month.

“Yaanaa’s trailer caught the attention of a few Malayalam filmmakers, and some technicians working in Yaanaa showed interest in taking the film to the state, feeling it will suit the setting. They approached me, and I have given a go-ahead. I am too tied up with the Kannada release.

"The team that dubbed KGF in Malayalam has taken up the responsibility of releasing Yaanaa in Malayalam. However, I have not given the dubbing rights, and technicians from our team are in charge of releasing it there,” says Vijayalakshmi.

Talks are also said to be on to release Yaanaa in Telugu.

“Since the Kannada film is being released in another two-three days, I want to wait for the result, and then make the next plan,” says the director, who is happy to get this kind of response before the release.

“I never expected that my film will see an early release in another language. The digital world is so fast, and I feel it has brought the industries closer, wherein filmmakers get to know the kind of films being made in other languages, which was not the case before. For me, this is definitely a new experience,” she says.

Yaanaa features the third generation of the family. This is the fourth project of Vijayalakshmi, and is produced by her husband, Jai Jagadish.

The director is the daughter of filmmaker Shankar Singh and actor Prathima Devi, while her brother is popular director, S V Rajendra Singh Babu.

The film, based on a road trip, also features Chakrvarty Reddy, Sumukha and Abhishek Raikar in important roles. Its music has been scored by Joshua Sridhar.

