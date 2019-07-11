Ankita Naik joins Ek Love Ya cast

By Express News Service

The shooting for Prem’s upcoming directorial, Ek Love Ya, starring Raana is going on briskly. The film, which features Reeshma Nanaiah and Rachita Ram as female leads, has a new entrant - Ankita Naik. The model-turned-actor will be playing an important role in the film.

This would be Ankita’s first stint in tinsel town, and she is said to have shot her portions for two days. The film is being made under the banner of Rakshitha Film Factory. Prem, who has been shooting for the last 22 days in Bengaluru, will complete the schedule with a fight sequence.

Ek Love Ya’s next stop will be Mysuru, where the team will shoot some major portions. The film will have Prem directing his brother-in-law Raana for the first time. Mahendra Simha has cranked the camera while Arjun Janya has composed the music.