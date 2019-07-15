Home Entertainment Kannada

Pailwaan  hero resumes shoot for Kotigobba 3

Sudeep, who is currently juggling between promotions for his upcoming Pailwaan and shooting for his other films, will resume the fifth schedule of Kotigobba 3 from Monday in Hyderabad.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep, who is currently juggling between promotions for his upcoming Pailwaan and shooting for his other films, will resume the fifth schedule of Kotigobba 3 from Monday in Hyderabad. The actor will be shooting a major fight sequence, for which a set of a food court has specially been created at Ramoji Film City at a cost of `2 crore. This film, which marks the debut of Shiva Karthik, will see a host of artistes, including lead heroine Madonna Sebastin, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, and Shraddha Das, participating in the shoot. The present schedule is planned for 15 days, after which the team will head to Bengaluru and Mysuru to shoot a few portions.

Producer Surappa Babu and Sudeep, who worked together in Kotigobba 2, are collaborating once again for Kottigobba 3, whose script has been written by the actor himself.The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera.

Apart from these two Kannada films, Sudeep also has in pipeline the Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and the Bollywood film, Dabanng 3, a film directed by Prabhu Deva that features him alongside Salman Khan.

One of the busiest actors currently, Sudeep has also given a green signal for a project to be produced by Manjunath Gowda and directed by Anup Bhandari. An official announcement about it will be made soon by the actor, and, in all likelihood, the film will take off after the actor completes his prior commitments with Kotigobba 3 and a couple of other films.

