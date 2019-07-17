Many reasons to be happy to be part of Yuvarathnaa : Diganth

By Express News Service

It’s like a triple dhamaka for Diganth, who is going to feature in Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa. The production house Hombale Films, which has just got music director S Thaman on board, announced on Tuesday that actor Diganth will be part of the cast.

Puneeth Rajkumar

“Welcome onboard @diganthmanchale for our #Yuvarathna,” (sic) the production house mentioned on its Twitter handle. Diganth, who is joining the film sets on July 26 along with Prakash Raj, says he has several reasons to be happy about being part of the project.

“This is the first time I am sharing screen space with Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), and I am equally glad to be working under a big production house. It’s being directed by none other than Santhosh Ananddram. What more can I ask for,” says the actor. Not getting into the details of his character, Diganth reveals, “The director has asked me to be tight-lipped about the character. All I can say is Yuvarathnaa, which is set against a college backdrop, is a political saga, and I am playing a vital role in it.”

Diganth is getting busy with a handful of good projects. He is currently shooting for Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, a film directed by Nagaraj Batur and produced by TR Chandrasekhar. The actor is also part of a Telugu flick, Hero, in which he is sharing screen space with actor Vijay Devarakonda. Yuvarathnaa will be another film falling in his basket