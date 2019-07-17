Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikram’s Trivikrama will mark Akanksha Sharma’s Kannada debut

The model-turned-actor, Akanksha Sharma, shot to fame with Do Din, an Indian pop romantic single.

Published: 17th July 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:29 AM

Vikram Ravichandran

Vikram Ravichandran

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The makers of Vikram Ravichandran’s debut vehicle, Trivikrama, directed by Sahana Murthy, have found the heroine for the film. Bringing further freshness to the tag -- High Voltage Love Story -- they have signed up model Akanksha Sharma.

Akanksha Sharma

The newbie, a top model, who loves dancing, shot to fame with Do Din, an Indian pop romantic single that was released in 2018 and got popular on Sony Music India.

Trivikrama will mark her tinsel town debut with a Kannada film. She is paired opposite Vikram, says our source, adding that the team will be making an official announcement soon.

Shooting for the romantic entertainer is set to start on Aug. 10, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi, and the exercise will begin just after the muhurath.

The team plans to shoot in various locations in Bengaluru, Dandeli, and Rajasthan, followed by a schedule in Singapore.

The makers are keen to have director Prabhu Deva to choreograph a song featuring Vikram, for which they will be approaching the filmmaker soon.

The film, produced by Sommanna and Suresh, under the banner of Gowri Entertainers, will have Arjun Janya scoring the music, will have Nagendra Prasad writing the lyrics.

Guru Prashant Rai will be handling the camera.  

