Saaho postponed, makes way for Mission Mangal and Batla House?

Director Sujeeth’s spy-thriller Saaho, stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

By Express News Service

Director Sujeeth’s upcoming spy-thriller Saaho, that stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, was slated for release on the same day, August 15, as Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

However, the makers of Saaho have postponed its release to avert a box-office clash between these films. 

While a formal announcement is awaited from the production house — UV Creations, it is learnt that they have zeroed in on August 30 as the new release date.

“Releasing three big films against each other on the same day would affect the collections and they will eat each other’s revenue.

Keeping the expectations and the stakes involved in mind, the makers have decided to defer the release of Saaho by two weeks. The Prabhas-starrer will now have good chances to register record openings across languages on its opening day,” informs a source. 

