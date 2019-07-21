Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s 'Kempegowda 2' and 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra' for Varamahalakshmi

The romantic comedy, made under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas, recently got a U/A censor certificate, and will be released on Aug. 9.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'.

By Express News Service

While big films like Muniratna Kurukshetra and Pailwaan backed out of Aug. 9 release, which coincides with Varamahalakshmi, the makers of Komal Kumar’s Kempegowda 2 and Raj B Shetty’s Gubbi Mele Brahmastra have decided to be out with their movies on the festival.

While the announcement of the former was made a couple of days ago, the latter’s official release was confirmed on Saturday. Comedian-turned-actor Komal Kumar, of Govindaya Namaha fame, is back with playing a full-fledged hero in the sequel to the blockbuster film, Kempegowda.

The film, featuring the actor as a cop, is directed by Shankare Gowda and produced by A Vinodh. Raj B Shetty’s film, which also features Kavitha Gowda as the female lead, will mark the directorial debut of Sujay Shastry. The romantic comedy, made under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas, recently got a U/A censor certificate, and will be released on Aug. 9.

