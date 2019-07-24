Introducing the mighty Pandavas of Munirathna Kurukshetra

By Express News Service

Kurukshetra, told from Duryodhana’s point of view, revolves around, of course, the Kauravas, and the Pandavas. The mythological drama, produced by Munirathna and directed by Naganna, is based on the poem titled Gadhayudha by Ranna. Said to be one of the most expensive films made in Kannada cinema in 2-D and 3-D, Darshan’s 50th is simultaneously being dubbed and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

To be distributed under Rockline Venkatesh’s banner in all five languages, Kurukshetra is set for a grand release on Aug. 12. City Express got a glimpse into the latest stills, which reveal the identities of the actors playing the characters of Dharmaraya, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva.

Shashikumar

A senior actor in the Kannada film industry as well as a politician, Shashikumar plays Dharmaraya, the eldest son of King Pandu and Queen Kunti, who is said to be the principal protagonist of the

Kurukshetra war.

Danish Akhtar Saifi

The six-foot six-inch tall wrestler-turned-actor, known for his role of Hanuman in Siye Ke Ram, was spotted by none other than the Challenging Star himself. He makes his silver screen entry as Bhima in Kurukshetra. According to the epic tale, the second of the Pandava brothers was known for his might as well as towering physical appearance.

Sonu Sood

The Bollywood actor, who has also done South Indian films, is popular as an on-screen antagonist. Playing a mythological character has been on his wish list, which gets fulfilled with Kurukshetra. He is said to be playing the central character, Arjuna, whose bonding with Lord Krishna brings one of the most celebrated episodes in Hindu mythology.

Yashas Surya and Chandan

Yashas Surya, an established hero in Sandalwood and actor Chandan play Nakula and Sahadeva, respectively.