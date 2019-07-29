Home Entertainment Kannada

On popular demand: 'Gaalipata 2' brings back Ganesh and Diganth

Producer Mahesh Danannavar explains reasons for getting back the two actors in place of Sharan and Rishi in Yogaraj Bhat’s film

Published: 29th July 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Ganesh

Kannada actor Ganesh (File Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat, who was ready to start the shooting for Gaalipata 2, has made a casting change. The multi-starrer, which marks the debut of prducer, Mahesh Danannavar, will see the return of the original cast -- Gaalipata lead actor Ganesh along with Diganth, in the sequel, replacing Sharan and Rishi. However, singer-actor Rajesh Krishnan will not be a part of the sequel, while Pawan Kumar will be a lead cast member. 

Talks about the change have been doing the rounds over the last few days. And the production house now seems to have got clarity, and an official announcement will be made soon. 

Producer Mahesh spoke to City Express about the reason for the change. “Last December, when an announcement was made about Yogaraj Bhat helming Gaalipata 2, and the film marking my debut as producer, it created a lot of buzz. However, the audience had a mixed reaction when it came to casting. Bhatru’s Gaalipata released in 2008 to positive reviews. Viewers appreciated the overall performance and connected with these actors, and expected to see the same set of stars in the sequel too. The director too felt the script wanted back the orginal cast. The purpose of a film is to entertain the audience, and we only want to go by their demands. After much thought, we decided that it’s best to have Ganesh and Diganth on board,” Mahesh said.

The producer added that it was a decision taken in consultation with the existing team, along with the new crew. “As artistes, they clearly understood the circumstances, and that, in fact, helped me as a producer and director Yogaraj Bhat to take a call.”

With Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar to be the lead actors of Gaalipata sequel, and Anant Nag playing a pivotal role, it now remains to be seen if the same female cast will be retained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaalipata 2 Ganesh Diganth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
Video
CCTV images show the man trying to coax the dog into his car in T Nagar
WATCH: Dognappers steal Chennai techie's Golden Retriever
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp