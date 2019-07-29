Veerendra Shetty, director of Tulu film Chaali Polilu, to make Kannada movie

By Express News Service

Veerendra Shetty, who directed and wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the highest-grossing Tulu film, Chaali Polilu, will be launching himself as director and actor in a Kannada film. Titled

Savaranadeergha Sandhi, this is going to be a gangster comedy. “It is a film on rowdyism, but it runs on humour, not machetes.

The protagonist has no educational background, but is a Kannada grammar freak, and he uses this as his weapon,” says Shetty, who has quietly completed the shoot, and will be submitting the film to the censor board soon. “I prefer to announce my film once I have the product in hand and I have strategically worked around the publicity,” he adds.

Savarangdeergha Sandhi will also launch artiste Ravi Bhat’s (Vinay Prasad’s brother) daughter, Krishnaa, in Sandalwood. The cast also includes Padmaja Rao, Krishna Nadig, Niranjan Deshpande and Ravi Mandya.

Made under the banner of Veeru Talkies and Lilac Entertainments, the comedy-drama will have music scored by Mano Murthy, with Loganthan Srinivasan handling the camera.