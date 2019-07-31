Ganesh hands over 'Where is My Kannadaka' to Diganth

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It will not be Ganesh, but Diganth, who will play the lead in Where is My Kannadaka, a film helmed by Raaj and Damini.

How the film fell into the latter’s kitty makes an interesting story. Ganesh, who had initially postponed the shoot, has now left the project due to date issues and other prior commitments.

The Golden Star himself suggested that the production house consider Diganth, who he thought will fit the bill for the action-comedy.

Where is my Kannadaka marks the debut of the couple as directors, and it will also be the first Kannada film for Patralekha and Arbaaz Khan.

An official announcement about Diganth coming on board will be made by the makers soon, and they may also use the occasion to reveal other details, such as when they want to go on the floor.

A major portion of the film’s shoot has been planned in London, Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Diganth is currently shooting Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, and he plays a pivotal role in the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer, Yuvathnaa.

He and Ganesh, who have known each other since Mungaru Male Days, will be seen together in Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat.

Ganesh, who is looking forward to the release of Gimmick, is currently concentrating on the postproduction of his upcoming film, Geetha, which is being made under his home banner, Golden Films.