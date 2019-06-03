Rakshit Shetty, team finally wrap long shooting schedule of Avane Srimannarayana

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film, Avane Srimannarayana, has been canned after a long shooting schedule. The film, which has taken a total of 600 days of work for the script and shooting, finally wraps up on Tuesday. Editor-turned-director Sachin will be shooting the last shot and the team will end the day by breaking a pumpkin, an age-old tradition after every film’s shoot.

The period romantic drama, jointly produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash, have worked simultaneously on the post-production, and, as per previous reports, in all likelihood, the film will be out in August. Avane Srimannarayana is also creating buzz since it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Rakshit Shetty’s special gift for fans on his birthday -- return to social media

Here is some good news from the Kirik Party hero for all his fans. The actor, who was out of action on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, wants to present a gift to people on his birthday, which falls on June 6. He will be back on the social media after a hiatus.

Rakshit’s fans have been demanding his comeback on social media platforms, and the actor doesn’t want to disappoint them. He doesn’t want his followers to miss out on any action about his upcoming films either. He will be back on the social media with a special poster of Avane Srimanarayaana, which will be unveiled on his birthday.