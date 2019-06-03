Rustum release pushed to June 28

By Express News Service

A still from Rustum

Shivarajkumar-starrer Rustum, and I Love You, starring Upendra, were heading towards a box office clash, with both hitting theatres on June 14. However, the makers of Rustum have now pushed the release by two weeks, and the film will now be out on June 28.

The reason for the postponement is said to be extra time taken for graphic work. The film has been submitted to the Censor board, and is yet to be certified. After much thought, the production house — Jayanna Combines — is looking for a June-end release.

With Shivarajkumar in the lead, the film stars actors from different industries as part of the cast, including Vivek Oberoi, who is making his Kannada debut. Rustum features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, along with Rachita Ram and Mayuri in the cast. The music has been composed by Anoop Seelin while cinematography is by Mahendra Simha.