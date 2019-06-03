Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivaji Surathkal captures Mysuru in all its splendour

The film, directed by Akash Srivatsa, revolves around a police officer and a lawyer

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya features Ramesh Aravind as protagonist Shivaji, and the makers are now introducing Radhika Narayan’s role in the film. The actor, of Rangitaranga fame, plays Janani, an advocate and wife of Shivaji Surathkal, who is an ace detective and police officer of the crime branch in Mysuru. 

Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan

The team has revealed the latest pictures of Ramesh and Radhika, who shot a song sequence in Mysuru recently. For the track, director Akash Srivatsa and his team have captured the City of Palaces in all its regal splendour, including the Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore Palace, and KR Circle. The best part of shooting the song at live locations was the reaction from the crowd, says Akash. “At first, people wouldn’t know what was happening.

Only after Ramesh Aravind made an appearance in a police uniform did they realise that it is a film shoot. But then, a retake would be near impossible because the crowd would be really hard to control. They would be too busy taking selfies with him,” the director explains. 

The lyrics of the particular song have been penned by Jayant Kaikini and music has been composed by Judah Sandhy, while Guruprasad M G is the cinematographer.   Shivaji Surathkal, made under the banner of Anjandri Cine Creation, is now in post-production stages. It also features Arohi Narayan as part of the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
Video
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp