Shivaji Surathkal captures Mysuru in all its splendour

By Express News Service

Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya features Ramesh Aravind as protagonist Shivaji, and the makers are now introducing Radhika Narayan’s role in the film. The actor, of Rangitaranga fame, plays Janani, an advocate and wife of Shivaji Surathkal, who is an ace detective and police officer of the crime branch in Mysuru.

Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan

The team has revealed the latest pictures of Ramesh and Radhika, who shot a song sequence in Mysuru recently. For the track, director Akash Srivatsa and his team have captured the City of Palaces in all its regal splendour, including the Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore Palace, and KR Circle. The best part of shooting the song at live locations was the reaction from the crowd, says Akash. “At first, people wouldn’t know what was happening.

Only after Ramesh Aravind made an appearance in a police uniform did they realise that it is a film shoot. But then, a retake would be near impossible because the crowd would be really hard to control. They would be too busy taking selfies with him,” the director explains.

The lyrics of the particular song have been penned by Jayant Kaikini and music has been composed by Judah Sandhy, while Guruprasad M G is the cinematographer. Shivaji Surathkal, made under the banner of Anjandri Cine Creation, is now in post-production stages. It also features Arohi Narayan as part of the cast.