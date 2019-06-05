New look of Pailwaan released

Home Entertainment Kannada

This look was released by Vijay Sethupathi, Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi.

The new poster features Sudeep as an actor

By Gopinath Rajendran 
Express News Service

A new look from the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan was released yesterday. While the trailer of Pailwaan, which featured the actor’s wrestler avatar, has garnered more than five million views on YouTube, the new look features the Eega actor as a boxer. This look was released by five different stars from various industries. While Sudeep himself tweeted out the Kannada version, Vijay Sethupathi, Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi released the poster in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, respectively.

“The boxer look is another shade of the same character, Krishna. Pailwaan is a sports drama and we consider it a pan-Indian film because of two factors: The emotions in a sports drama can be understood throughout the nation, and Sudeep sir is quite popular in all the industries,” says the film’s director S Krishna, who has previously collaborated with the actor in the 2017 Kannada film, Hebbuli.

“The film speaks about a second chance at life and how everyone always gets one. The first half of the film will follow the character’s life when he’s single, and the second half will be about the changes he goes through after his wedding. How a person approaches an opportunity differs depending on their age, and this will be the basic plot of the film,” adds Krishna. 

The Kannada film’s dubbed version will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Pailwaan will mark the re-entry of editor Ruben to the Kannada industry. Also starring Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Sharath Lohitashva, the film is the first production venture of RRR Motion Pictures.

