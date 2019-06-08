Home Entertainment Kannada

Shubha Poonja, Karunya Ram and Rachana make special appearance in 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'

'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra', featuring Raj B Shetty and Kavitha Gowda in the lead roles, has the three heroines making a special appearance.

Published: 08th June 2019 12:43 PM

By Express News Service

 

Sujay Shastry, who is making his directorial debut with Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, has brought on board Shubha Poonja, Karunya Ram and Rachana. The film, featuring Raj B Shetty and Kavitha Gowda in the lead roles, has the three heroines making a special appearance.

This is for a dream song coming from the hero’s point of view. The makers have shot the song with three different set backdrops. The director has considered four lines of a Swagatam Krishna lyrics by Otthukkadu Venkata Subbaiyer (1700-1765), which was also rendered by Dr K J Yesudas. The rest of the lines have been written by the director himself.

With music composed by Manikanth Kadri, this song has been sung by Mythri Iyer. The film is now in the post-production stage, and will be presented to the censor board in a couple of days. The romantic drama, made under the banner Crystal Paark cinemas, is produced by T R Chandrashekar. Gubbi Mele Brahmastra is likely to hit theatres by the end of this month.

