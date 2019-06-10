Arya is back with Onti

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

One look at Arya, and the first impression that most people get is that he resembles Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan, who happens to be Mammootty’s son. The young actor is well aware of it, and says comparisons are fine, but he should achieve at least half of what the Malayalam actor has done in his career.

Arya

“Yes, I have often been told that I look like Dulquer, but only looks are not enough. He is a successful actor, and I am still taking the first step,” he says. His first stint in filmdom was in the Sudeep-starrer No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, and he later made a guest appearance in Musanje Mathu. E Sanje put the actor in a lead role.

However, Arya, who decided to take a break from films, is now back after a hiatus. “It’s been a long struggle, that’s how I define my cinema journey,” he says. “It’s after almost seven years that I am back to do a film, and this time I am doubling as a producer as well as an actor,” adds the three-film-old actor who comes from a business background.

On the reasons for producing his own film, he reveals, “Shri, the director, had come with a good script, but as newcomers, we found it hard to find producers. After much thought, I decided to invest on my own for the film.” Onti, made under the banner of Sai Ram Creations, features Meghana Raj as the female lead. The cast also includes Devaraj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitshva, Ninasam Ashwath and Pavan.

The team is coming up with the film’s teaser and audio on Tuesday. Onti has music composed

by Manoj S, cinematography by K Shashidar and stunts by Mass Maada.