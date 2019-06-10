Home Entertainment Kannada

Nanna Prakara director Vinay Balaji is happy with censor board feedback

Vinay Balaji, a VFX artist-turned-director, who got to work with biggies in his first film, is happy with the feed back given by censor board for Nanna Prakara.

Published: 10th June 2019

By Express News Service

Vinay Balaji, a VFX artist-turned-director, who got to work with biggies in his first film, is happy with the feed back given by censor board for Nanna Prakara. The 1-hour 50-minute film, touted to be an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller, features National Award winning actor Priyamani, and Kishore in the lead roles, while Mayuri Kyatari plays another pivotal role.

Pramod Shetty and Niranjan Deshpande are also part of the cast. The film was recently handed a U/A certificate by the censor board, without cuts or mutes. The director is happy with the result, and says that he got the feedback that this is the best screenplay in recent times.

Having worked with directors like  A Harsha and Naresh Kumar as a technician, Vinay is quite excited to have good report for his first film. With Manohar Joshi as the film’s DOP and Arjun Ram scoring the music, the film audio rights purchased by Zee Music, is likely to be released in July.

