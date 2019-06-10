Home Entertainment Kannada

Sakalakala Vallabha  is the title of Rishi’s upcoming film directed by Jacob Varghese

The film, which features Saikumar in an important role, also stars Reba Monica John.

By Express News Service
Reba Monica John

Director Jacob Verghese, who is also the producer of his upcoming venture being made in association with Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films, has finally come up with an interesting title for his film.

The Rishi-starrer has been titled Sakalakala Vallabha. Now in the post-production stages, the makers are planning to come up with the first look poster, which is when they will officially announce the title.

The film, which features Saikumar in an important role, also stars Reba Monica John. The actor, who made her debut opposite Nivin Pauly in Jacobinte Swargarajyam, enters the Kannada film industry with this film, in which she is paired opposite Rishi.  

Sakalakala Vallabha brings together a fresh combination of the director-actor team. The film, expected to have an August release, will be Rishi’s next, after Kavaludaari.

