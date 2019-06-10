Suraj Kumar set to debut in Raghu Kovi’s directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The makers of Raghu Kovi’s directorial debut, who wish to bring Malayalam heroine, Priya Prakash Varrier to the Kannada industry, have decided on their hero. The team, looking at signing up a fresh talent, is going ahead with Suraj Kumar. Suraj, the son of producer S A Srinivas — late Parvathamma Rajkumar’s brother — is yet another upcoming actor entering the fold. He has been looking for the right launch vehicle, and has been reading scripts and holding discussions with various filmmakers.

However, Raghu’s project will be the one he is going to begin with. The thought of bringing Suraj on board came after producers B S Sudhindra and E Shivaprakash, along with the director, did their search and finalised on him. Suraj has undergone training in dance and stunts in Chennai, and has done an acting course at Ninasam and Tent Cinema.

With Challenging Star Darshan being the driving force behind Suraj, whom the latter considers his mentor, the youngster has also gained practical knowledge as an assistant director in two of the actor’s films - Airavata and Tarak. While an official confirmation about Suraj will be made soon, the makers want to confirm Priya Varrier only after the formalities are over. The projects is expected to start rolling from August, and they have brought on board Arjun Janya as the music director and Satya Hegde as the cameraman.