Home Entertainment Kannada

Suraj Kumar set to debut in Raghu Kovi’s directorial

The team, which wants to sign up Priya Prakash Varrier for the Kannada film, has finalised the hero; project expected to start rolling from August  

Published: 10th June 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Suraj Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The makers of Raghu Kovi’s directorial debut, who wish to bring Malayalam heroine, Priya Prakash Varrier to the Kannada industry, have decided on their hero.  The team, looking at signing up a fresh talent, is going ahead with Suraj Kumar. Suraj, the son of producer S A Srinivas — late Parvathamma Rajkumar’s brother — is yet another upcoming actor entering the fold. He has been looking for the right launch vehicle, and has been reading scripts and holding discussions with various filmmakers. 

However, Raghu’s project will be the one he is going to begin with. The thought of bringing Suraj on board came after producers B S Sudhindra and E Shivaprakash, along with the director, did their search and finalised on him. Suraj has undergone training in dance and stunts in Chennai, and has done an acting course at Ninasam and Tent Cinema.

With Challenging Star Darshan being the driving force behind Suraj, whom the latter considers his mentor, the youngster has also gained practical knowledge as an assistant director in two of the actor’s films - Airavata and Tarak. While an official confirmation about Suraj will be made soon, the makers want to confirm Priya Varrier only after the formalities are over. The projects is expected to start rolling from August, and they have brought on board Arjun Janya as the music director and Satya Hegde as the cameraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suraj Kumar Raghu Kovi Priya Prakash Varrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
Video
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp