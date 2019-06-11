Gandugali Madakari Nayaka likely to roll from August

By Express News Service

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is collaborating with Darshan for a historical film, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, now plans to start rolling from August. The pre-preparation of this period drama directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, is taking a lot of time and has become a big challenge amongst the team, who, at present, is said to be currently designing the graphic works.

Unlike social drama, nothing comes ready for historical subjects that require structuring and customised costumes. Work is on at the respective departments, only after which the project will go on floors. Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who has, till date, unveiled the poster, had mentioned in a previous interview with CE that he wants Gandugali Madakari Nayaka to be a landmark film in Kannada cinema.

With writer Venu, the film’s music is being composed by Hamsalekha. The production plans to shoot the historical drama in parts of Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan. Darshan’s next outing is Muniratna Kurukshetra, which is slated to release on August 9 in five languages followed with M D Sridhar’s Odeya . The Challenging star is currently shooting for Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s directorial, Robberrt, in Bengaluru.