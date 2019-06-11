Gautham Iyer’s Vrithra gets a ‘U’ certificate

By Express News Service

Nithyashri

For debutant director, Gautham Iyer, getting a film certificate from the censor board was like going and collecting a degree from college. His first film, Vrithra, has got a clearance from the censor board with a U certificate, with no cuts or mutes. The director says he will remember and cherish the day.

Vrithra, starring newcomer Nithyashri, plays an investigative officer’s role in the film, with Sudharani, Prakash Belawadi and Ravi Sitaraman as part of the cast. Now the makers are looking for the film to hit theatres in the second week of July. Its music has been scored by D A Vasanth and cinematography is by Auditya Venkatesh. Gautham plans to release a trailer next week.