Pradeep Varma goes futuristic with his next

By Express News Service

Anupama Gowda

Pradeep Varma has completed the shooting for Brahmi, and is waiting for the production house to take a call on its release. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to start his next project. This time, the Urvi director is taking up an Indie project to be made in Hindi, which he has titled, The Fallen.

The team plans to start shooting from July 7, and the entire portion of the 100-minute film will be shot in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. For the lead cast, Pradeep has brought on board newcomer Sathya B G as the protagonist and Anupama Gowda as the female lead.

A photoshoot is planned on July 13. The Independent feature film will also feature Bhavani Prakash in the mother’s character, with Mayuri Nataraja and Raghava playing other important roles. The film, conceptualised by Varma himself, is set in the future, in the year 4100.

“The film is about a biologist’s prediction about the time when the sixth great extinction would have already occurred, and the remaining species are trying hard to survive. The story is all about these very few survivors,” the director says about the subject. The film, made under Dhakka Productions, will have music composed by Aparajit and cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.