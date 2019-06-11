Home Entertainment Kannada

Pradeep Varma goes futuristic with his next

The director is planning an Indie film in Hindi set in the year 4100; titled The Fallen, it will star Sathya BG and Anupama Gowda in lead roles 

Published: 11th June 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Anupama Gowda

Pradeep Varma has completed the shooting for Brahmi, and is waiting for the production house to take a call on its release. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to start his next project. This time, the Urvi director is taking up an Indie project to be made in Hindi, which he has titled, The Fallen.

The team plans to start shooting from July 7, and the entire portion of the 100-minute film will be shot in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. For the lead cast, Pradeep has brought on board newcomer Sathya B G as the protagonist and Anupama Gowda as the female lead.

A photoshoot is planned on July 13. The Independent feature film will also feature Bhavani Prakash in the mother’s character, with Mayuri Nataraja and Raghava playing other important roles. The film, conceptualised by Varma himself, is set in the future, in the year 4100.

“The film is about a biologist’s prediction about the time when the sixth great extinction would have already occurred, and the remaining species are trying hard to survive. The story is all about these very few survivors,” the director says about the subject. The film, made under Dhakka Productions, will have music composed by Aparajit and cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Video
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp