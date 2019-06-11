Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to take a break from action sequences

Shivarajkumar may be taking a break from action sequences for some months now.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar may be taking a break from action sequences for some months now. The Century Star is suffering from a shoulder injury, which occurred during his trip to the United States a couple of months ago. The actor, who got a muscle tear, is all set to fly to London, where he will be operated upon on July 10. He will apparently be treated by the same doctor, who had treated actor Shah Rukh Khan and politician SM Krishna. So the actor will not be here on his birthday, which falls on July 12. 

“The injury was caused during a walk, when I slipped and fell on the ice floor. I put the entire weight on my shoulder. But I feel the pain is not much , and  I will recover soon,” he said. In spite of the injury, Shivarajkumar ensured that he completed the shooting for P Vasu’s upcoming directorial, tentatively titled Anand. The actor told CE, “I couldn’t go back from my commitment, and I made sure the pain didn’t bother me.

Going by the rushes of Vasu’s directorial, I felt that the fight sequences have come out better with pain. In fact, the last schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad from Thursday, where I have some action blocks to do. Producer Yogi  Dwarakish kept telling me that they can wait for me. But after the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks, and break from action for three months. So I decided to complete it before I go to London.”  

Meanwhile, the muhurath of Bhajarangi 2 will be held as per schedule, and accordingly, the A Harsha-directed film, made under Jayanna Combines, will be launched on June 20. “I will be complete one schedule till July 4 before I leave for London,” the actor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Video
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp