Shivarajkumar to take a break from action sequences

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar may be taking a break from action sequences for some months now. The Century Star is suffering from a shoulder injury, which occurred during his trip to the United States a couple of months ago. The actor, who got a muscle tear, is all set to fly to London, where he will be operated upon on July 10. He will apparently be treated by the same doctor, who had treated actor Shah Rukh Khan and politician SM Krishna. So the actor will not be here on his birthday, which falls on July 12.

“The injury was caused during a walk, when I slipped and fell on the ice floor. I put the entire weight on my shoulder. But I feel the pain is not much , and I will recover soon,” he said. In spite of the injury, Shivarajkumar ensured that he completed the shooting for P Vasu’s upcoming directorial, tentatively titled Anand. The actor told CE, “I couldn’t go back from my commitment, and I made sure the pain didn’t bother me.

Going by the rushes of Vasu’s directorial, I felt that the fight sequences have come out better with pain. In fact, the last schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad from Thursday, where I have some action blocks to do. Producer Yogi Dwarakish kept telling me that they can wait for me. But after the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks, and break from action for three months. So I decided to complete it before I go to London.”

Meanwhile, the muhurath of Bhajarangi 2 will be held as per schedule, and accordingly, the A Harsha-directed film, made under Jayanna Combines, will be launched on June 20. “I will be complete one schedule till July 4 before I leave for London,” the actor said.